Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.850-7.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Amedisys stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

