American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. 1,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.