American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.