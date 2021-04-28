American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.