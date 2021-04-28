Amerigo Resources (ARG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of ARG opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$215.12 million and a P/E ratio of 32.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$1.20.

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,406,430. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,700.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

