Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS.

AMGN traded down $18.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.01. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get Amgen alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.