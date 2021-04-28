Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,998 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $58,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.