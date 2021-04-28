Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.53-0.55 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.

Shares of APH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. 47,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

