Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Down 1.2%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.65). Approximately 297,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 68,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.28. The company has a market capitalization of £361.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

In other Amryt Pharma news, insider Ray Stafford purchased 300,100 shares of Amryt Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £600,200 ($784,165.14).

Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

