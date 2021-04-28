Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. General Mills posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

