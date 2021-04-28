Analysts Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OLO.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OLO stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

NYSE OLO traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,832. OLO has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

