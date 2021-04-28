Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.70. 59,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average is $280.67. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.