Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.81. The Kroger posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 318,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 109,417 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 255,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 22.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 139,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.