Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.17. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG traded down $5.00 on Friday, hitting $136.77. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,851. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.