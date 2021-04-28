Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 418,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,809. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,611,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

