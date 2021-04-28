Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $795.95 Million

Brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report sales of $795.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $838.89 million. Century Communities posted sales of $602.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

