Analysts Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce $11.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.53 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $46.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.01 million, with estimates ranging from $47.12 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

FFNW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FFNW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. 3,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,848. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.