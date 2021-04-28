Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Announce -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRMR. William Blair initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

