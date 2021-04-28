Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.27 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

