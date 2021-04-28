Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

LivaNova stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

