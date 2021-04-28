Analysts Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.