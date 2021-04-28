Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post sales of $339.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.11 million and the highest is $394.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $355.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 3,536,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,588. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 6.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

