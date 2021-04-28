Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

FTS stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.