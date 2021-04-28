Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $30.57

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 395,761 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
GIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. 12,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
