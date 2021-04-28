Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $101.18

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE MAN traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. 10,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

