Analyzing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.09%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71% First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74%

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 8.11 $4.49 million N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 14.73 $238.77 million $1.74 27.93

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

