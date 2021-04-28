AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 99,600 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 99,600 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $2,344,584.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

