Anchor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,761.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $15,761.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.00848834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.21 or 0.08162967 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

