AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.49 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ANGO stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $929.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

