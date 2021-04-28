ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $392.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefiting from healthy growth in recurring revenues as well as strength in high tech, semiconductor and defense verticals. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. Also, the company is well positioned to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. However, ANSYS is bearing the brunt of stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility owing to sizeable international exposure. Also, COVID-19 crisis-induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.56.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $374.98. 2,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,607. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $244.53 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

