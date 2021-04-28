Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 7,807,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,940,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

