Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.10 billion-$135.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.03 billion.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.