Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $425.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $382.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.16. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

