Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 731,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,131,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Get Aphria alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.