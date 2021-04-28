Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) VP Gary Robert Johnson Sells 1,181 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $924.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

