Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Mark C. Biderman Sells 7,050 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ARI remained flat at $$15.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,217. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

