Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.56

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 1217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,308,428 shares of company stock worth $66,994,836. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

