AppCoins Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $52.79 million and $1.19 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00881788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars.

