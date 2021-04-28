Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

