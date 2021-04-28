Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Apple by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

