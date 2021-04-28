Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apple by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,136,195,000 after buying an additional 7,142,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

