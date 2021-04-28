Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,564,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,384,875. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

