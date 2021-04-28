AptarGroup (ATR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $152.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

