AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.68

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.68 and last traded at $152.05, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

