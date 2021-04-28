Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report sales of $9.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $10.50 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $41.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.81 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $75.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

AQST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,530. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

