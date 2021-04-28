Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCVF opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. Arcadis has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

