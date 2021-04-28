Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACGL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. 10,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.