Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 7132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

