Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.17. 2,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 382,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $733.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

