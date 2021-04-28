Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,663. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $62.51.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

